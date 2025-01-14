© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Ocean County Woman Charged With Firing Gun at Someone Indoors

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:11 AM EST

An investigation by responding Officers determined that Jessica Bartky, 44, of Lacey Township, fired a handgun in the residence in the direction of another individual.
The bullet grazed that individual, causing minor injuries. The victim refused further medical attention.

Bartky was taken into custody at the residence and charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
Bartky was processed at Lacey Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.
Tags
Local News CrimeOcean County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride