Ocean County Woman Charged With Firing Gun at Someone Indoors

An investigation by responding Officers determined that Jessica Bartky, 44, of Lacey Township, fired a handgun in the residence in the direction of another individual.

The bullet grazed that individual, causing minor injuries. The victim refused further medical attention.

Bartky was taken into custody at the residence and charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

Bartky was processed at Lacey Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.