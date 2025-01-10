Toms River Man Sentenced to 60 Years For Double Murder

42-year-old Tyshaun Drummond of Toms River man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a double murder more than three years ago at a Lakewood apartment complex.

Drummond shot and killed 36-year-old Nicholas Hardy, of Toms River, and 32-year-old Sergio Chavez-Perez on the morning of Dec. 19, 2021. When police arrived on the scene they found Drummond standing outside of the apartments. When he refused verbal orders to lay on the ground he was tasered and taken into custody.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billheimer, Drummond will serve back-to-back 30 year terms and will not be eligible for parole due to previously being convicted by a jury in Superior Court.