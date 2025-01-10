© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Toms River Man Sentenced to 60 Years For Double Murder

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 10, 2025 at 8:49 AM EST
Tyshaun Drummond
Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Tyshaun Drummond

42-year-old Tyshaun Drummond of Toms River man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a double murder more than three years ago at a Lakewood apartment complex.

Drummond shot and killed 36-year-old Nicholas Hardy, of Toms River, and 32-year-old Sergio Chavez-Perez on the morning of Dec. 19, 2021. When police arrived on the scene they found Drummond standing outside of the apartments. When he refused verbal orders to lay on the ground he was tasered and taken into custody.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billheimer, Drummond will serve back-to-back 30 year terms and will not be eligible for parole due to previously being convicted by a jury in Superior Court.
Tags
Local News Lakewood, NJToms RiverOcean County ProsecutorOcean County
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan