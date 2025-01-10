© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Lacey Township Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 10, 2025 at 8:56 AM EST
Jessica Bartky
Ocean County Jail
Jessica Bartky

A Lacey Township woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday evening. According to police gun shots were reported at a Longwood Drive home around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Jessica Bartky, 44, fired a gun at another person inside the home, police said. That person, who police did not identify, was grazed by the bullet and injured but refused further medical attention.

While further details were not immediately available, police said Bartky is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
TJ Bryan
