Funeral Services Start Today For Holmdel Victim of New Orleans' Attack

Funeral services begin today Billy DiMaio of Holmdel, who was killed in the early New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans. The 25 year old graduate of Holmdel High School has been remembered by friends and family as a wonderful, hard-working young man who was a joy to be around. In his obituary the family wrote, "Above all, Billy sought to bring happiness to those around him and to make them proud. His joy for life was infectious, and his excitement for the future was undeniable."

Visitation will be at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home on Rt 35 in Middletown today from 2:00pm-9:00pm. The Funeral Mass for Billy, will be held at the Church of St. Catharine in Holmdel on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10:30am. Interment to follow at St Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro.

In addition, Holmdel Public Schools will have a moment of silence on Friday morning at 8am, followed by a moment of silence at the Holmdel Township Offices at 9am.