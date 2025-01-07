Middletown Man Admits to Attempted Murder

FREEHOLD – The man who violently stabbed a relative multiple times within their Middletown home has admitted to the crime, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday.

During a hearing on Friday afternoon, January 3, 2025, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon, 38-year-old Timothy J. Sauers pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree Attempted Murder.

On July 5, 2023, members of the Middletown Township Police Department were called to a residence on Hillside Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries along with another resident, who stepped in to stop the attack. An infant was present at the time of the stabbing but was unharmed.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Middletown Township Police Department determined Sauers was responsible for the stabbings.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Hoda Soliman, Director of Investigations, along with Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Fitzgerald of the Office’s Trial Division. Sauers is represented by Michael A. Policastro, Esq., with an office in Milltown.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, at which time the State intends to recommend a term of 15 years in state prison, with 85 percent required to be served before the possibility of parole, in accordance with New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA). Under the terms of his plea, Sauers will have no further contact with the victim and cannot return to the scene where the crime took place.