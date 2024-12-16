© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
FBI Launches Investigation Following Persistent Drone Sightings in North Jersey

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:55 AM EST
FBI.gov

Residents in areas of North Jersey have been complaining about large drones hovering overhead for weeks.

Several residents of Morris County told NJ.com that groups of drones appear after dark and are active late into the night.

Officials have assured residents that there is currently no known threat to public safety.

The area of the drone sightings is in close proximity to the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military facility.

The FBI is requesting help from the public in the form of photos, videos or other information about the drones. You can visit FBI.gov and click "submit a tip."
Local News New Jersey Crime
Scott Pendell
