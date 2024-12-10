Mysterious Drones Spotted in Monmouth County

Over the weekend at least a dozen drones were spotted in the skies over Middletown, including at Naval Weapons Station Earle. Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said he has reached out to Senator Cory Booker, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security urging them to stop the drones and to find out who is flying them.

In a Facebook post Perry said, "This unauthorized activity poses significant security concerns for critical military installations and the surrounding communities. If you see a suspected drone, please report it to the FBI at 1-800-225-5324."

You can also submit a tip online at FBI.gov/tip