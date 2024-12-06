Springsteen Biopic Resumes Shooting in Asbury Park Next Week

Filming at the Shore resumes next week for the Bruce Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere," starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss circa the early 1980s.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the production will be shooting in Asbury Park at The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, the boardwalk, and Frank's Deli on Main Street beginning December 9.

Casting agency Grant Wilfley posted on their Facebook page that they are still looking for extras to portray young Bruce fans in the '80s. There will also be a shoot in January at the former Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, recreating scenes from Bruce's ten-night run in 1984 behind "Born in the U.S.A." If you'd like to apply to be an extra you can email husker@gwcnyc.com. "Deliver Me From Nowhere" is due out late next year.