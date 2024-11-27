Red Bank Healthcare Facility Completes Expansion
The Parker Family Health Center on Shrewsbury Ave in Red Bank provides healthcare services to uninsured or underinsured Monmouth County residents at no cost.
The expansion added additional exam rooms, private patient areas and telehealth services. The center also receives free lab testing from Quest Diagnostics. First opening in 2000, the center has grown over time and now services over 1,400 people. The center’s small staff is supported by over 130 volunteers including doctors, nurses, interpreters, and administrative help.
