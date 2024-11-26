Upper Navesink River Channel dredging project to begin in early December in Middletown
(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced
the upcoming Upper Navesink River Chanel dredging project is scheduled to begin in early
December in Middletown, Monmouth County.
The $5.2 million project will restore channels to a safe navigable depth. NJDOT’s contractor,
Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe Inc., will dredge fine sand and silt from Upper Navesink River
Channel in Middletown. The project will restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to
their appropriate depths, between four and six feet. The public is advised to use caution
when boating in the area.
Dredging operations are scheduled to begin in early December and are expected to be
completed in January 2025. Work will be conducted during daylight hours on a 7-days-aweek schedule. The area is expected to remain open through the duration of the project.
All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline and discharged into
belt filter presses at the Swimming River Park
The pipeline will be clearly marked with
buoys and lights for safe navigation. Channel closures are not expected, but if they are
needed, closures will be communicated through the Local Notice to Mariners. State Aids to
Navigation (ATON) will be removed as necessary for the duration of the project.
The public is advised to be aware of and stay alert for the pipeline, buoys, dredge, and
other maritime construction equipment during the project. NJDOT asks that no one enter
the construction areas nor approach project-related equipment (including dredges). Boaters
should proceed through dredging and construction zones with caution and can contact the
dredge for meeting/passing arrangements on Channel 13 or Channel 72. No wake speed
should be observed in active work zones.