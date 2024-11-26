Upper Navesink River Channel dredging project to begin in early December in Middletown

The $5.2 million project will restore channels to a safe navigable depth. NJDOT’s contractor,

Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe Inc., will dredge fine sand and silt from Upper Navesink River

Channel in Middletown. The project will restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to

their appropriate depths, between four and six feet. The public is advised to use caution

when boating in the area.

Dredging operations are scheduled to begin in early December and are expected to be

completed in January 2025. Work will be conducted during daylight hours on a 7-days-aweek schedule. The area is expected to remain open through the duration of the project.

All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline and discharged into

belt filter presses at the Swimming River Park

The pipeline will be clearly marked with

buoys and lights for safe navigation. Channel closures are not expected, but if they are

needed, closures will be communicated through the Local Notice to Mariners. State Aids to

Navigation (ATON) will be removed as necessary for the duration of the project.

The public is advised to be aware of and stay alert for the pipeline, buoys, dredge, and

other maritime construction equipment during the project. NJDOT asks that no one enter

the construction areas nor approach project-related equipment (including dredges). Boaters

should proceed through dredging and construction zones with caution and can contact the

dredge for meeting/passing arrangements on Channel 13 or Channel 72. No wake speed

should be observed in active work zones.