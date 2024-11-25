© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Fitch Assigns AAA Rating to County's Upcoming Bond Sale

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 25, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST
According to MonmouthJournal.com, the Monmouth County Improvement Authority governmental pooled loan revenue bonds series Fitch Ratings has been assigned a 'AAA' rating to 2024A in the amount of $79,715,000.

This is the best rating a bond sale can receive, offering low interest rates to the borrower. The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiated sale Dec. 3. The proceeds will be used to make loans to certain municipalities within the county to refinance certain outstanding notes of the borrowers and finance general improvements of the borrowers.
