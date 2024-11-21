Highlands Residents Soundly Reject Proposed Floodwall Project

The proposal put forth by the NJDEP, USACE and FEMA along with the Borough of Highlands called for a wall roughly 14 feet tall stretching nearly the entirety of the borough’s waterfront on the Sandy Hook Bay. It would run from Veterans Park near the Highlands-Sea Bright Bridge to One Willow Seafood Restaurant near the borough's border with Atlantic Highlands.

The $148 million cost would be largely covered by federal money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, though Highlands taxpayers would be on the hook for $13 million as well as about $452,000 in annual maintenance. NJ.com reports residents also have concerns about eminent domain being implemented as well as obstructions to waterfront views.

The Mayor of Highlands, Carolyn Broullon, noted that the ballot measure was non-binding, though they are looking into alternative options to combat expected sea level rise and stormwater flooding.