Great Adventure Closing Kingda Ka

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:03 AM EST
Wikimedia Commons

According to Attractions Magazine, changes abound at Great Adventure.

The Jackson Township amusement park closed a main attraction, the Kingda Ka roller coaster and will also have a new ride opening in 2026. The ride closed with the end of the park’s 2024 season earlier this week. The closure was not announced to the public, but rumors swirled-especially on social media. According to the park, the coaster was the tallest and fastest in the world. Six Flags announced the coaster’s replacement will be “a multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster”. It will open in 2026. Slated to open next season is a boomerang coaster called The Flash-Vertical Velocity.
Michele McBride
