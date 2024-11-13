NJ College Helps Identify Suspect in 50-Year-Old Cold Case

NJ.com reports that victim Mary Schlais was hitchhiking from her hometown of Minneapolis to Chicago for an art show. Her body was found in Spring Brook, Wisconsin.

ABC-7 Chicago reports that investigators found a stocking cap at the crime scene. The hat contained hairs that were preserved as evidence and years later, were used to build a DNA profile. Researchers at Ramapo College's IGG Center compared this profile with that of potential relatives to identify Miller.

The IGG Center was opened in December 2022 and have provided leads in over 16 cases, though this is the first time their research has led to an arrest according to a press release from the college.