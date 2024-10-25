Point Pleasant Beach Man Sentenced to State Prison for Theft

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department revealed that between February 2019 and November 2021, Umek – in his capacity as Treasurer for the Fire Company – unlawfully transferred funds from the organization’s bank account to pay off personal credit card debt in the amount of approximately $100,000. Umek also transferred a sum of money directly into his personal bank account, and utilized the funds for his own benefit.

On July 12, 2023, Umek surrendered himself to Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters. He was processed and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for their collaborative assistance in connection with this investigation, leading to Umek’s guilty plea, and now his state prison sentence.