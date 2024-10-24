Extras Needed for Upcoming Springsteen Movie

According to NJ.com, there will be casting calls for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, “Deliver Me From Nowhere”. Filming will take place around the Garden State. For shooting that will be in Asbury Park, they’re looking for adults of all ages and ethnicities and children 6 to 12 years old. These scenes will be set in the 1950s and early 1980s. Filming there will be December 9th to 13th and Dec. 16. The project also needs people of all ethnicities, 18 to 30s, for scenes set in the early 1980s that will be filmed in the Meadowlands Jan. 9th and 10th.