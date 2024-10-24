© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Extras Needed for Upcoming Springsteen Movie

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:48 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

If you’ve always dreamed of being in a movie, you may get your chance.

According to NJ.com, there will be casting calls for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, “Deliver Me From Nowhere”. Filming will take place around the Garden State. For shooting that will be in Asbury Park, they’re looking for adults of all ages and ethnicities and children 6 to 12 years old. These scenes will be set in the 1950s and early 1980s. Filming there will be December 9th to 13th and Dec. 16. The project also needs people of all ethnicities, 18 to 30s, for scenes set in the early 1980s that will be filmed in the Meadowlands Jan. 9th and 10th.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride