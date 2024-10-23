Come to the Monmouth County Clerk’s 2024 Archives & History Day on Saturday, Oct. 26

LINCROFT, New Jersey – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting the public to attend the County Clerk’s 29th annual Archives & History Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft. The free event is hosted by Clerk Hanlon and the Archives Division of the County Clerk’s Office and celebrates our local and state history.

“We are excited to host this year’s event, which is a fantastic opportunity for Monmouth County residents of all ages to learn something new about our history,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This year’s event and catalog will take us on a journey into the past through photographs that capture what life was like here in our great county over five decades while providing local and state historical organizations an opportunity to share their vast resources with the public.”

The event’s featured exhibit, “Monmouth County Life Through a Lens: Photographs from the Evans Studio, 1943-1987,” will showcase the works of the George Evans Studio, a former Freehold-based photography studio whose collection was made available to the Monmouth County Archives.

Photographer, educator and former Monmouth County Archivist Gary Saretzky will deliver a keynote address, and more than 50 local and state historical societies, archives and museums will present displays on topics relating to New Jersey history and their organizations.

Clerk Hanlon will present the M. Claire French Award for Leadership in Historic Preservation and the Jane G. Clayton Award as well as honor the winners of the County Clerk’s High School Archives Day Photography Contest.

For more information about the event, please visit the Archives & History Day page on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Archives Division website at tinyurl.com/MCArchivesDay or contact Julia Telonidis, Monmouth County Archivist, by phone at 732-308-3771, ext. 3772, or via email at Julia.Telonidis@co.monmouth.nj.us.

About the Monmouth County Archives & Monmouth County Clerk

The Monmouth County Archives, which operates under the direction of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, preserves, organizes and provides access to Monmouth County government records of enduring historic value that are retained on a permanent basis. Located in the lower level of the Monmouth County Library’s headquarters in Manalapan, the Monmouth County Archives is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county eligible residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.