Final Day for County Surplus Auction

“Dozens of items such as vehicles, equipment and other items will be available for bidding in our 2024 fall surplus online auction,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “By conducting the auction online, the County can serve more participants and receive bids from other states, which can generate more revenue for the County.”

The items to be sold, which come from various County departments, may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, 250 Center St., Building C, Freehold. Potential bidders with questions may contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

“Monmouth County began auctioning its surplus property online in 2008 and in almost two decades, those auctions have generated more than $4 million for the County, which is a direct saving for taxpayers,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “Our spring and fall online auctions allow the County to sell vehicles, equipment and other items that are no longer needed and in doing so, provide this positive program for the County and its taxpayers.”

Successful bidders are required to pick up their item(s) between Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4 – for lot number series 100, 200, 300 and 400.

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the Public Works and Engineering Complex by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to three business days.

The auction will be conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website at www.usgovbid.com.