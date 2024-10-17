Ex-Husband of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering and Obstruction of Justice

Thomas Manzo, 59, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was convicted on June 4, 2024, after a two-and-a-half week trial before Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court. The jury convicted Manzo of one count of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, and one count of falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial:

In the spring of 2015, Manzo, a co-owner of The Brownstone, a Paterson, New Jersey, catering hall, hired Lucchese Crime Family soldier John Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend, paying for the assault with a free wedding reception. Perna, a “made man” with his own crew, worked with them to carry out the assault on July 18, 2015. The Perna wedding, held in August 2015 at the Brownstone, was attended by approximately 330 people, many of whom also were members of the Lucchese Crime Family. Four years later, Manzo concealed and falsified documents related to the Perna wedding in response to a grand jury subpoena.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Manzo to three years of supervised release and ordered him immediately remanded.

