Two Winners Earn $200K Each in Scratch-Offs

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 16, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
Michele McBride

According to NorthJersey.com, earlier this week, two New Jersey lottery scratch-off players took home $200,000 recently playing $5 tickets.

A 20X Cash Blitz Scratch-Off ticket purchased at Acme Supermarket in Lincroft was a winner as well as a scratcher sold in Kearny. The state lottery proclaimed in a social media post “Keep scratching, NJ!". The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of scratch-off games from $1 to $30 with top prizes from $500 to $4 million.
Local News Monmouth County
