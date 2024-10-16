Two Winners Earn $200K Each in Scratch-Offs
According to NorthJersey.com, earlier this week, two New Jersey lottery scratch-off players took home $200,000 recently playing $5 tickets.
A 20X Cash Blitz Scratch-Off ticket purchased at Acme Supermarket in Lincroft was a winner as well as a scratcher sold in Kearny. The state lottery proclaimed in a social media post “Keep scratching, NJ!". The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of scratch-off games from $1 to $30 with top prizes from $500 to $4 million.