Toms River Man Charged in Brick Township Arson Case

On September 13, while on routine patrol, Brick Township Police Officers observed smoke and heavy fire coming from a residence on Falkenberg Road. During fire suppression efforts, three firefighters were injured. One of the firefighters declined medical attention at the scene, and two others were treated at a local medical facility and released.

A thorough and extensive investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary by an unknown person or persons utilizing an open flame to available combustibles. Continuing investigation identified Maulbeck as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

Maulbeck was served with the charge on a complaint in the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged on an unrelated matter.