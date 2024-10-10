Spirit Halloween Stores Popping Up Along The Jersey Shore.

This year several Spirit Halloween locations are popping up in locations of former retail stores in Monmouth and Ocean County like at the former Bed Bath & Beyond on Rout 34 in Aberdeen. A store has opened in the Freehold Raceway Mall, as well as at the former stand-alone Barnes & Noble on Router 35 in Holmdel. And even two locations in Toms River.

Spirit Halloween has over 1,500 temporary stores around the country and has is headquartered located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.