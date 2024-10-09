Red Bank Man Admits To Secretly Videotaping 27 Victims Without Consent

Christopher W. Cox, 35, of Red Bank, appearing during a hearing held Friday before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley, pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree Eluding Police, two counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and three counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Shrewsbury Borough Police Department revealed the following facts:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite of Shrewsbury on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers around the store, using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was covertly recording videos of them from behind. Cox was then seen exiting the store and leaving the area in a white Dodge Durango.

About a week later, shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. After initially obeying a command from an officer to exit his vehicle, Cox then quickly reentered the SUV and sped away from the scene, with the officer releasing his grip on him in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle. Cox was located in Little Silver shortly thereafter and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation ultimately led to the seizure of numerous digital video files in Cox’s possession, most depicting girls and women being filmed from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag, or other means of conveyance. Other confirmed incidents took place in supermarkets or box stores located in several other municipalities in Monmouth and Union counties.

The investigation further determined that Cox had been employed as a plumber, and some of the charges against him are connected to incidents taking place in the homes of clients.

A Monmouth County Grand Jury returned a 67-count indictment against Cox in April 2024. The counts were later amended to encompass his crimes against all 27 known victims, a fact he acknowledged during the plea hearing.

This prosecution has been handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Ryan Lavender and Joseph Competello. Cox was represented by Christian Fleming, Esq., with an office in East Brunswick.

Sentencing in the case has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, December 6, at which time the State will recommend a term of eight years in state prison and registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, along with Parole Supervision for Life.