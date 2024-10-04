© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Police Looking for Public's Help Identifying Thief

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:39 AM EDT
Howell Police Facebook Page

Howell Township Police are looking to the public for help identifying a subject who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet.

Subject was patronizing the Shoprite in town when he is alleged to have stolen the victim’s wallet. He then utilized the elderly victims information to withdraw approximately $9,000 in cash. If you can identify this subject and/or can provide any information related to the subject please contact Detective Bonner at 732-938-4575 X 2647
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride