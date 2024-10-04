Police Looking for Public's Help Identifying Thief
Howell Township Police are looking to the public for help identifying a subject who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet.
Subject was patronizing the Shoprite in town when he is alleged to have stolen the victim’s wallet. He then utilized the elderly victims information to withdraw approximately $9,000 in cash. If you can identify this subject and/or can provide any information related to the subject please contact Detective Bonner at 732-938-4575 X 2647