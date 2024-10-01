Monmouth County School Named Top in the State

The rankings were done overall and county-by-county. The number one school in Monmouth County is also number one in the state. High Technology High School in Lincroft was also ranked number 24 in the nation. U.S. News ranks schools based on: state assessments in math, science and reading; performance on college-level exams; and four-year graduation rates. The rankings also consider the breadth of the curriculum offered, and success rates of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.