County Commissioner Director Announces Wellness Challenge for County Employees

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 30, 2024 at 7:56 AM EDT
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone speaking at the event
County of Monmouth
FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone has announced the first-ever "Director’s Wellness Challenge" to promote the health and wellness of County employees through achieving daily and monthly step goals over the course of three months.

Monmouth County employees are invited to join the Director's Wellness Challenge, which encourages participants to complete 5,000 steps per day, for at least 20 days out of the month, from October 1 through December 31.

“As many of you may know, I am passionate about personal health, so I wanted to come up with a fun way to get our employees excited about fitness,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Exercise helps boost our mood, concentration and alertness, as well as our cardiovascular and overall health."

"I hope that all of our County employees will join me for this Challenge and the opportunity to enhance our physical and mental well-being over the last three months of the year," added Commissioner Director Arnone.

For more information about Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
