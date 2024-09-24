© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Body Found in Recycling Plant Identified

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:07 AM EDT
According to The Asbury Park Press, a body found on a conveyor belt of a recycling plant has been identified.

Thirty-five year-old Nicholas Brian Holsten, of Maurice River Township, Cumberland County was found dead on a conveyor belt at the Republic Services recycling facility on September 4th. He was discovered as staff were sorting materials. State police said the case is still under investigation, they did not have a cause of death, and they did they say whether foul play had been ruled out.
