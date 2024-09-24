Arrest Made in Hazlet Murder

Gaetano S. Scannavino, 25, with a last known address in Brooklyn, was arrested in the same borough on Thursday, September 19, 2024, by members of the 61st and 62nd Precincts of the New York City Police Department.

On Saturday, September 14, at approximately 7:18 a.m., officers from the Hazlet Police Department responded to the parking lot of 270 Route 36 for an EMS call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased on the ground near a dumpster. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO and Hazlet Police Department resulted in Scannavino being identified as a suspect, and he was charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Carjacking, and two second-degree weapons offenses.

Scannavino remains in custody in New York awaiting extradition, pending proceedings to be held in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Information about Scannavino’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo, Jr., at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Steven Venticinque at 732-264-0763 ext. 2138.