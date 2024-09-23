© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Building Damaged During Weekend Crash in Holmdel

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:53 AM EDT
Holmdel Police Facebook Page

According to a social media post, Holmdel Police reported an incident over the weekend where a vehicle crashed into a business.

At 10:30 Saturday morning, Holmdel PD responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street near Holmdel Rd. A Tesla traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord that was traveling westbound. The Tesla continued across the westbound lane and struck the building at 37 Main St. It is reported that the driver of the Tesla suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash. Both drivers were transported to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The business, Il Mercato, has been temporarily closed by the Township Construction Official pending a structural evaluation. They are still providing catering services.
