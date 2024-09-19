© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Hazlet Homicide Under Investigation

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
Holly Hill Motel Office on Route 36 in Hazlet, NJ
Tom Brennan
Holly Hill Motel Office on Route 36 in Hazlet, NJ

FREEHOLD – The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Hazlet are under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 7:18 a.m., officers from the Hazlet Police Department responded to the parking lot of 270 Route 36 for an EMS call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased on the ground near a dumpster. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Hazlet Police Department is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo, Jr., at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Steven Venticinque at 732-264-0763 ext. 2138.
Local News CrimeMonmouth CountyMonmouth County ProsecutorHazlet
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride