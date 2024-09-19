Hazlet Homicide Under Investigation

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 7:18 a.m., officers from the Hazlet Police Department responded to the parking lot of 270 Route 36 for an EMS call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased on the ground near a dumpster. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Hazlet Police Department is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo, Jr., at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Steven Venticinque at 732-264-0763 ext. 2138.