Manasquan Man Charged in Theft of Over $200K With Client's Credit Card

Adam C. Kleinwaks, 55, of Manasquan is charged with second-degree Money Laundering and second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Earlier this year, this matter was referred to the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit by security personnel of a credit-card company. An independent investigation then conducted by members of the Unit revealed that Kleinwaks had been fraudulently using a former client’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases of items costing more than $130,000. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Kleinwaks, a salesman for a printing company, took the labels for recreational commercial products he purchased and then resold them to another company, receiving more than $200,000 in checks as payment. He allegedly then cashed those checks and made multiple cash deposits into a bank account he controlled.

Kleinwaks turned himself in to authorities last week and was released on a summons, with a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court tentatively set for Thursday, October 10.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Kleinwaks is being represented by Thomas Huth, Esq.

Anyone with further information about the activities of this defendant is asked to contact MCPO Detective Robert Afanasewicz at 800-533-7443.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.