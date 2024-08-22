County Commissioners Invite Families of 9/11 Victims to Participate in Annual Memorial Ceremony

“As we come together as a County to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Board of County Commissioners would like to invite the loved ones of those who lost their lives that day to not only attend but to participate in our Memorial Ceremony by reading the names of those we lost in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This moving ceremony is a tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks and a reminder to their families we will stand true to our pledge to never forget them.”

“We know, in some instances, close family members move away or may not be able to participate so we also welcome extended family who would like to help honor their loved ones,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Please contact our offices to learn more about participating in the County’s Memorial Ceremony.”

Those interested in participating in the 2024 Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony are asked to email Lauren Brand at Lauren.Brand@co.monmouth.nj.us or Danielle Banyacski at Danielle.Banyacski@co.monmouth.nj.us by Monday, Sept. 2.