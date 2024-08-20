Brick Township Women Sentenced to County Jail for Animal Cruelty and Child Neglect

With respect to both defendants, Judge Ryan additionally imposed a lifetime ban on animal ownership and working with animals, as well as community service (not to involve animals.) Judge Ryan sentenced Lonczak to 364 days in the Ocean County Jail as a result of her previously entered guilty plea to Child Neglect in connection with the same investigation. The sentences will run concurrently. Nycz pled guilty to the charges before Judge Ryan on June 24, 2024, and Lonczak pled guilty to the charges before Judge Ryan on June 25, 2024.

On December 2, 2022, Officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy mill. While speaking with the residents – Lonczak and Nycz – in the driveway of the residence, responding Officers detected a strong odor coming from the residence and heard barking. Officers were subsequently permitted to enter the residence, and immediately detected an intense odor and unsanitary conditions. Additionally, the Officers observed animal crates containing dogs and cats stacked on top of one another. Due to the conditions existing in the home at that time, the Officers were forced to exit the residence and requested that a Hazmat team respond. Rescuers in Hazmat equipment subsequently removed approximately 129 dogs and 43 cats located in the residence, as well as the bodies of two deceased dogs. Lonczak and Nycz – both of whom resided at the residence with Lonczak’s 16 year-old child – were taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the Ocean County Jail. Both were subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the State, and commends the Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for their combined and collective assistance in connection with this investigation and prosecution.