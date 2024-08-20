Atlantic Highlands To Get EV Charging Stations
The Borough of Atlantic Highlands is moving forward with its purchase of EV charging stations.
A resolution passed unanimously earlier this month to have The Borough purchase electronic vehicle charging stations. Some of the funds for the purchase will be from a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection.
Brian Dougherty, Council President in Atlantic Highlands said there are a few “next steps” to the process. He hopes to have them installed as soon as possible however the winter months may stretch out that timeline.