Atlantic Highlands To Get EV Charging Stations

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
EV Charging Stations At Brookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
EV Charging Stations At Brookdale Community College

The Borough of Atlantic Highlands is moving forward with its purchase of EV charging stations.

A resolution passed unanimously earlier this month to have The Borough purchase electronic vehicle charging stations. Some of the funds for the purchase will be from a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection.

Brian Dougherty, Council President in Atlantic Highlands said there are a few “next steps” to the process. He hopes to have them installed as soon as possible however the winter months may stretch out that timeline.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
