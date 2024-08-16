Bradley Food Pantry Announces New Location

Bradley Beach, NJ – The Bradley Food Pantry announces it will be moving from its current temporary location in Bradley Beach to 101 3rd Avenue in Neptune City.

The new space will open on August 19, 2024 and hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 10am to 12pm, as well as Thursday evenings, 6pm-7pm.

As with the previous location, the Pantry will provide patrons with a grocery shopping experience, enabling them to choose the food and personal items they and their families need.

Linda Curtiss, Executive Director, expressed her enthusiasm for the temporary space the Pantry had been operating from since June in Bradley Beach, as well as appreciation for all of those who worked together to identify and move into the new Neptune City location.

She said, “We were able to open a temporary space very quickly due to our incredible volunteers and local businesses – Mayor Larry Fox, Bradley Car Wash, Bradley Bowl, Your Flooring Center, Stewart’s Hardware, Johnson’s Restaurant Equipment and Beast – and we are overjoyed once again to have overflowing support to open this new location. The community effort has been tremendous! We are thankful for our volunteers and patrons for their understanding and belief in the Pantry during this time of transition. We can’t wait to see you at our new space!”

This new space provides the opportunity for patrons to sit inside. The Pantry asks all who come for assistance to arrive after 9am as lining up outside will not be permitted. Special thanks to the team at Rock Asset Management who facilitated the lease.

