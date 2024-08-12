© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Weekend Train Fire In Pt. Pleasant Beach

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
Ocean Fire Company (Facebook)
Ocean Fire Company
New Jersey Transit has been under fire lately for its service by riders however a train was literally on fire Saturday.

Early Saturday afternoon the Ocean Fire Company and Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co #2 responded to a report of a train fire. The train, which was stopped near Washington Avenue had a small fire under stair leading into one of its cars. Initial reports suggest it was within the power supply of the train.

The scene was then turned over to NJ Transit for further investigation.
