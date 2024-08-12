© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Max's in Long Branch Gets A Surprise Order

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:31 AM EDT
Bruce Springsteen at Max's In Long Branch
Bruce Springsteen at Max's In Long Branch

Who walks into a restaurant in Long Branch and orders 60 hot dogs to go? Bruce Springsteen, of course.

Springsteen order the franks at Max’s Bar and Grill on Saturday. Max’s Bar Manager Mary Kate Schiller told the Asbury Park Press, “He came in today to bring them to an event he was going to. He bought them to cook at an event so we gave him the hot dogs, sauerkraut, relish, and the buns.“

Max’s was featured on an episode of Kitchen Nightmares in December of 2023.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
