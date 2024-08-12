Max's in Long Branch Gets A Surprise Order

Who walks into a restaurant in Long Branch and orders 60 hot dogs to go? Bruce Springsteen, of course.

Springsteen order the franks at Max’s Bar and Grill on Saturday. Max’s Bar Manager Mary Kate Schiller told the Asbury Park Press, “He came in today to bring them to an event he was going to. He bought them to cook at an event so we gave him the hot dogs, sauerkraut, relish, and the buns.“

Max’s was featured on an episode of Kitchen Nightmares in December of 2023.