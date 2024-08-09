© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Top Scores For Local High Schools

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:20 AM EDT
High Technology High School on the Lincroft Campus of Brookdale Community College has scored high points in national rankings.

US News and World Reports listed the school as the best in the state and 24th in the nation.

Biotechnology High School in Freehold #5 in NJ with the Marine Academy of Science and Technology on Sandy Hook ranked 12th in the state followed by the Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health Science in Neptune at 16 and Communications High School in Wall at 34.

All those school are within the Monmouth County Vocational School District.
