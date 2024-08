Get ready to hop into that red convertible and head to the beach. Food Network show Diners , Drive-Ins, and Dives has started its 40th season that will feature three local restaurants. In last week’s show host Guy Fieri visited Cave Bistro in Avon-By-The-Sea. The next stop along the shore will be at Skratch Kitchen in Bradley Beach on August 30th, and Avon-By-The-Sea’s Seed To Sprout will be on the September 6th episode.