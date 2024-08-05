Board of County Commissioners Reminds Residents About Mosquito Control Techniques

“Typically, mid-August and September mark the peak periods for West Nile activity, but it's important for residents and visitors to be aware that mosquito control agencies across New Jersey have detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes earlier in the season this year,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Mosquito Control Division is continuing to monitor mosquitoes throughout the County for West Nile virus and other diseases. The staff is also inspecting and treating sites of stagnant water to control mosquito larvae.”

“Everyone can do their part in mosquito control by dumping water from tarps, buckets and other containers around their homes and other structures,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division. “Residents and visitors are encouraged to protect themselves with an EPA-approved repellent, to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, and to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when possible.”

Residents who would like to learn more may call the Mosquito Control Division at 732-542-3630 or submit a request for a courtesy inspection at www.visitmonmouth.com/mosquito.