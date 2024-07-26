© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Borough Council OK's New Condos in Red Bank

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 26, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
Scott Pendell

According to The Asbury Park Press, earlier this week a four-story condominium across from Red Bank’s train station was approved unanimously by the borough planning board.

In order to build the condos, two houses on Oakland Street, and the Mexican restaurant Mi Lupita’s Kitchen, a detached garage and a neighboring two-story building that currently houses Detour Framing on Bridge Avenue would be razed. The developer reduced the number of units from 32 to 20. The units will all be two-bedroom units with 2 of the condominiums being sold as affordable units.
Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
Michele McBride
