One New Jersey Lottery Ticket Won $4,000,000 Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $306 Million

In addition to the second prize won, 28 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000. Moreover, 30,963 other New Jersey players took home $174,674 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 23, drawing were: 03, 09, 14, 26, and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot rolls to $306 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 pm. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. Mega Millions tickets cost just two dollars; by adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 participating jurisdictions. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.