© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

One New Jersey Lottery Ticket Won $4,000,000 Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $306 Million

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:53 AM EDT

In addition to the second prize won, 28 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000. Moreover, 30,963 other New Jersey players took home $174,674 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 23, drawing were: 03, 09, 14, 26, and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot rolls to $306 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 pm. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. Mega Millions tickets cost just two dollars; by adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 participating jurisdictions. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride