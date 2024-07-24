Monmouth University Issued "Shelter In Place" for Several Hours Before All-Clear

MUPD immediately issued a lockdown order and members of the campus community were instructed to shelter in place. The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team was activated, and multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in searching and securing the campus, including the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force, and the Aberdeen, Asbury Park, Deal, Fair Haven, Long Branch, Manasquan, Marlboro, Ocean Township, and West Long Branch police departments.

With assistance from these agencies, MUPD conducted a search of campus buildings and found no evidence to substantiate the threat. An “all clear” alert was issued to the campus community at 9:05 a.m.

The University will have a delayed opening for offices at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Classes with start times at-or-after 11 a.m. will meet as scheduled. The Department of Athletics’ morning sports camps have been canceled today and will resume as normal tomorrow.

All of us are thankful that this situation was resolved safely and successfully, and we appreciate the support and cooperation we received from our students and staff who adhered to the shelter-in-place restriction. On behalf of the University, I would like to express my appreciation for the efforts of the responding law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation.