County Commissioners make 9/11 a County Day of Remembrance

"Last year, we passed a resolution making Sept. 11, 2023, a County Day of Remembrance to allow everyone the opportunity to attend local memorials and support the loved ones of the victims of September 11, 2001," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "As the first County in New Jersey to pass such a resolution, we had hoped this would inspire the State and Federal Government to do the same. Since they have failed to take such action, Monmouth County will once again show our support to the victims and their families by passing a resolution for 2024."

The resolution is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.

“We, as a nation, took the pledge to never forget those who lost their lives on 9/11 and I encourage everyone to find a way to honor those we lost such as attending a ceremony, visiting a local memorial, thanking a first responder or spending time with loved ones,” said Director Arnone.