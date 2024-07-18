Former Wall Township Teacher Facing Additional Charge

Julie Rizzitello, 36, of Brick Township, has been charged with one count of second-degree Sexual Assault and one count of third-degree Witness Tampering.

As a result of the continued investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall Township Police Department, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Brick Township Police Department, it has been revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Rizzitello began in 2017 with another student. On multiple occasions in Brick Township – Rizzitello allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with the second victim.

The collaborative investigation resulted in charges being filed both in Monmouth (on the Wall offense) and Ocean (on the Brick offense) counties.

Rizzitello was arrested without incident Wednesday July 3, 2024 and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where she remains incarcerated pending a detention hearing scheduled to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 23, before the Honorable Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Detective Devin Corso at 732-449-4500.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer. Rizzitello is being represented by Francis R. Hodgson, Esq., with an office in Toms River.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.