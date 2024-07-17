© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Red Bank Double Shooting Still Under Investigation

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT

At approximately 3:13 a.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2024, officers from the Red Bank Police Department responded to the 100 block of River Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, both male, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim identified as Mikal Muhammad, 36 of Red Bank, was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other male was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, treated, and released.

The investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Red Bank Police Department remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Mike Zadlock at 732-530-2700.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182); by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
