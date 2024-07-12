Fatal Howell Crash Under Investigation

At approximately 4:53 p.m., members of the Howell Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Fort Plains Road and Jerry’s Lane for a motorcycle-versus-motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 28-year-old male from Freehold Township was traveling northbound on Fort Plains Road on his Honda GL 1100L motorcycle when he attempted to negotiate a curve in the road. The driver fell and slid with his motorcycle across the road into the oncoming lane of traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a 54-year-old male from Howell Township.

The motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 5:37 p.m.

The driver operating the minivan remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Howell Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Patrolman Michael Silvani at 732-938-4111.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.