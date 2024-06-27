Lakewood Woman Charged With Two Counts of Murder

On June 25, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a residence on Shenandoah Drive for a report of two children in cardiac arrest. Responding Officers found Hatzolah Medical Services attempting to render lifesaving aid to two minor children, ages one and three years-old; lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and both children were pronounced deceased at the scene. A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that both victims were Elkins’ children. It was further determined that the one year-old victim had been stabbed, and that both children had been drowned. Continuing investigation revealed that Elkins was responsible for the deaths of both of her children.

Elkins was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and cooperative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).