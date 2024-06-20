© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Bradley Food Pantry Finds Temporary Home

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:46 AM EDT
The Bradley Food Pantry has found a new, temporary home. According to their homepage BradleyFoodPantry.org, they began food distributions yesterday at 1115 Main Street in Bradley Beach. They plan on setting up a tent at the rear of the property that was once an auto parts store.

They will be serving food today and Friday from 10a to 12 noon. They will provide updates on their social media pages:

Bradley Beach Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
