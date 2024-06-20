Bradley Food Pantry Finds Temporary Home

The Bradley Food Pantry has found a new, temporary home. According to their homepage BradleyFoodPantry.org, they began food distributions yesterday at 1115 Main Street in Bradley Beach. They plan on setting up a tent at the rear of the property that was once an auto parts store.

They will be serving food today and Friday from 10a to 12 noon. They will provide updates on their social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/bradleyfoodpantry

https://www.instagram.com/bradleyfoodpantry