Long Branch Man, Juvenile Charged In Connection With 2023 Asbury Triple Shooting

Michael Sally, 19, of Long Branch was charged with the first degree crimes of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Attempted Murder and Gang Criminality; the second degree crimes of Aggravated Assault (two counts), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose; as well as the third degree crime of Receiving Stolen Property.

The juvenile defendant, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, had juvenile complaints filed against him that correspond with the charges filed against Sally.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, members of the Asbury Park Police Department were dispatched to the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the three victims, all adult males who had sustained injuries.

The three victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where two were treated for their injuries and released. The third victim, Lativity Lyons, 21, of Asbury Park, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:50 p.m. A fourth victim, the intended target of the shooting, was uninjured.

The investigation into Lyons’ death, led by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department, resulted in Sally and the Juvenile being identified as the individuals responsible. Sally was located and apprehended on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Long Branch by members of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Asbury Park Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. The juvenile was being held at a juvenile detention center on unrelated juvenile complaints.